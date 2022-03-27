Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PFLC traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,024. Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th.

Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized business and professionals through the Bank of the Pacific. The firm’s personal and business deposit products include demand accounts; negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; money market investment accounts; savings accounts; and time deposits.

