PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,364,000 after buying an additional 879,754 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $36,103,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 136.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,846,000 after acquiring an additional 596,219 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 166.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 508,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,061,000 after acquiring an additional 317,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,636,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $45.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $357.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.96 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

