PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $678.36 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) will post $678.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $672.58 million to $684.14 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $378.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PagSeguro Digital.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910,156 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,713 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $47,373,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 100.3% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

