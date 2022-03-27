PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Cut to $29.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC cut PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.42.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $61.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

