Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

