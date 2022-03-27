Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.90.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
