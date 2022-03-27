Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $675.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $600.00 to $675.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $614.94.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $622.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of -131.31 and a beta of 1.31. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $311.72 and a 52-week high of $622.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.93.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $5,681,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,125,888. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,390 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,301 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

