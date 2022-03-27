Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $148,565.00

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $160,672.94 and approximately $148,565.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pancake Bunny alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00036037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00111078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pancake Bunny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pancake Bunny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.