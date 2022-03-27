Parachute (PAR) One Day Volume Tops $192,272.00

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $598,798.05 and approximately $192,272.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00023901 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000146 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,527,654 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

