Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XJH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,143,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.
XJH traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.73. The company had a trading volume of 34,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,580. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27. iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $40.44.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.