Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XJH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,143,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

XJH traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.73. The company had a trading volume of 34,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,580. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27. iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $40.44.

