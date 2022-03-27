Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock traded down $3.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.52. The company had a trading volume of 677,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,933. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.64 and a 200 day moving average of $167.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.04 and a 52 week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

