Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,708 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cocrystal Pharma were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 300,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 242,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COCP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:COCP remained flat at $$0.59 during trading hours on Friday. 1,194,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,281. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

