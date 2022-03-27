Parallel Advisors LLC Has $127,000 Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,382 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in NetApp by 39.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $381,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,813. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $70.47 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.07.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

