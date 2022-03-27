Parallel Advisors LLC Has $132,000 Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,874,245,000 after buying an additional 55,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,204,000 after buying an additional 23,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,374,000 after buying an additional 105,898 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $247,393,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $164,038,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $491.52. The company had a trading volume of 347,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $427.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.56. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.53 and a one year high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 97.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.43%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.22.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total transaction of $786,230.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,974 shares of company stock worth $23,548,249 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

