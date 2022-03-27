Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,283 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,230 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 493,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 66,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 27,515 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,019,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $124,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,280 shares during the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.69. 20,020,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,437,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.55. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

