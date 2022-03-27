Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 488 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $348.54. 3,198,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,341,515. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.42. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $322.68 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

