Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Park National stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.16. 24,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,023. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $145.33.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. Park National had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Research analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

