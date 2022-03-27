Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) and China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Financial Contrast

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for China Automotive Systems and Patrick Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Automotive Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Patrick Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

China Automotive Systems presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 138.91%. Patrick Industries has a consensus price target of $97.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.42%. Given China Automotive Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe China Automotive Systems is more favorable than Patrick Industries.

Profitability

This table compares China Automotive Systems and Patrick Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Automotive Systems 0.57% 1.99% 0.92% Patrick Industries 5.52% 32.26% 9.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.8% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

China Automotive Systems has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Automotive Systems and Patrick Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Automotive Systems $417.64 million 0.22 -$4.98 million $0.09 32.56 Patrick Industries $4.08 billion 0.36 $224.91 million $9.63 6.48

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than China Automotive Systems. Patrick Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Automotive Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats China Automotive Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Automotive Systems (Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component. The company was founded on June 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

About Patrick Industries (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moulding; interior passage doors; air handling products; slide-out trim and fascia; treated, untreated, and laminated plywood; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and components; boat covers, tower, top, and frame; adhesives and sealants; thermoformed shower surrounds; specialty bath, and closet building products; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum and plastic fuel tanks; CNC molds, composite part, marine hardware; slotwall panels, components; and other products. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panel, drywall and finishing product, electronic, audio system component, appliance, marine accessories, wiring product, electrical and plumbing product, fiber reinforced polyester product; cement siding product, raw and processed lumber, interior passage, roofing, laminate, and ceramic flooring product, shower door, furniture, fireplace and surround, interior and exterior lighting product, and other products. This segment also offers transportation and logistics service. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana.

