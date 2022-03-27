Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $11.48 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.43. 3,521,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,227,163. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $76.07 and a 12 month high of $104.34. The company has a market cap of $152.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.96.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

