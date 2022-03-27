Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $28.02 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.9% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 515,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,087,000 after buying an additional 39,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.1% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.33. 5,116,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,047,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.84 and a 12 month high of $161.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

