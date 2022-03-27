Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 19,835 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,835 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 321.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 44.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 182.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 270,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 174,534 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 938.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,217 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $85.12. 900,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,626. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.32. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

