Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 5,674 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.05. 39,294,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,590,864. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

