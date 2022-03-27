PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of PCTEL stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $87.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.48 and a beta of 0.34. PCTEL has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $7.59.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.17%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,202.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 1,639.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 346,712 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 378,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 99,450 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 249,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73,502 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

