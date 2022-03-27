Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $926.51 million-$961.15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.87 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

NYSE:PNR opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. Pentair has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $80.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.44.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. Pentair’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

