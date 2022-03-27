PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brightworth acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 135,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 130,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after acquiring an additional 31,958 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $165.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,146,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.13 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.32. The stock has a market cap of $228.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

