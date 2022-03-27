PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after buying an additional 61,230 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 325,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after buying an additional 49,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $165.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $228.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.13 and a 52 week high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

