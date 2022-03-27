Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $238.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDRDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €245.00 ($269.23) to €256.00 ($281.32) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €233.00 ($256.04) to €243.00 ($267.03) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €200.00 ($219.78) to €215.00 ($236.26) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.60. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

