PetroDollar Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $63.00 (XPD)

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One PetroDollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PetroDollar has traded 46.9% higher against the US dollar. PetroDollar has a total market cap of $895,130.43 and $63.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 88.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About PetroDollar

PetroDollar (CRYPTO:XPD) is a coin. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PetroDollar is a peer-to-peer digital currency designed to deflate with relation to the world crude oils reserves. PetroDollar has a approximate 1:10,000 relationship to barrels of oil still existing in the ground, thus creating an analogy of the USD/OIL trading pair. Every transaction(Tx) broadcast over the PetroDollar network will be charged a transaction fee to be destroyed in line with oil depletion. Transaction fees are destroyed autonomously, at an organic rate based on a mathematical model of the oil market. PetroDollar has a current fee of 1.429% of the amount transmitted, increasing to approximately 15% in year 2045. “

