PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $40.22

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.22 and traded as low as $39.75. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $40.10, with a volume of 2,345 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PhenixFIN from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $100.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.59.

PhenixFIN ( NYSE:PFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.95. PhenixFIN had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PhenixFIN Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David A. Lorber acquired 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $123,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,554 shares of company stock valued at $180,072. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 56.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 92.4% in the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 26.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

About PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX)

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

