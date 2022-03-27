PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $40.22

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.22 and traded as low as $39.75. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $40.10, with a volume of 2,345 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PhenixFIN from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $100.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.59.
In other news, Chairman David A. Lorber acquired 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $123,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,554 shares of company stock valued at $180,072. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 56.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 92.4% in the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 26.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.
About PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX)
Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.
