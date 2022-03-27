Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,236,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,345 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,518,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,671 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,483.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,190,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $93.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.36. The company has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

