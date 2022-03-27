Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Sells £43,328.58 in Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 6,749 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.45), for a total transaction of £43,328.58 ($57,041.31).
PHNX opened at GBX 628.60 ($8.28) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 645.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 648.41. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 559.20 ($7.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 764.37 ($10.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.33) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.55%.
Phoenix Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.
