Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Sells £43,328.58 in Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 6,749 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.45), for a total transaction of £43,328.58 ($57,041.31).

PHNX opened at GBX 628.60 ($8.28) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 645.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 648.41. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 559.20 ($7.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 764.37 ($10.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.33) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.47) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 760 ($10.01) to GBX 800 ($10.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 804 ($10.58) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 792.25 ($10.43).

Phoenix Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

