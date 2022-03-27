PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 132.0% from the February 28th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter worth $113,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000.

Shares of PZC opened at $8.82 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

