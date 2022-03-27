Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $75.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.95. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.26.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,620,000 after buying an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

