Piper Sandler Lowers Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target to $30.00

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.07% from the stock’s current price.
NYXH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.
Shares of NASDAQ NYXH opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $37.00.
About Nyxoah (Get Rating)
Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
