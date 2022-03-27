Piper Sandler Lowers Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target to $30.00

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.07% from the stock’s current price.

NYXH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Nyxoah by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 455,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 154,462 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nyxoah by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,955 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Nyxoah by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

