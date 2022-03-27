PL Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

PL Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 2.1% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,306,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,431,000 after acquiring an additional 32,425 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in Citigroup by 9.5% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Citigroup by 17.7% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Citigroup by 6.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 20,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

NYSE:C opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average of $65.03. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

