Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAGP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains GP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.06.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at $110,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

