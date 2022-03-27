PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is the developer and operator of free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., formerly known as Acies Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Shares of MYPS stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. PLAYSTUDIOS has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $10.17.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $122,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $60,606.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 223,600 shares of company stock worth $983,246 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYPS. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 23.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 991,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 190,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 119,884 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 667,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 110,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth $2,206,000. 15.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

