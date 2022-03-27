Playtech (LON:PTEC) PT Raised to GBX 693 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Playtech (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 693 ($9.12) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s current price.
Playtech stock opened at GBX 619.50 ($8.16) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06. The company has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 20.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 629.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 620.87. Playtech has a twelve month low of GBX 347 ($4.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 775 ($10.20).
