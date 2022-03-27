Playtech (LON:PTEC) PT Raised to GBX 693 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Playtech (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 693 ($9.12) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s current price.

Playtech stock opened at GBX 619.50 ($8.16) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06. The company has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 20.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 629.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 620.87. Playtech has a twelve month low of GBX 347 ($4.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 775 ($10.20).

About Playtech (Get Rating)

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

