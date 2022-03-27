PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CAO Florus Beuting Sells 7,630 Shares

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) CAO Florus Beuting sold 7,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $110,253.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $13.95 on Friday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $594.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLBY. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PLBY Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 283.8% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 85.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter.

PLBY Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

