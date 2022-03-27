PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CAO Florus Beuting Sells 7,630 Shares

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) CAO Florus Beuting sold 7,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $110,253.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $13.95 on Friday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $594.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 283.8% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 85.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter.
PLBY Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
