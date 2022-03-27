Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Down 69.7% in March

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the February 28th total of 300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PSTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 127,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

PSTV opened at $0.98 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

