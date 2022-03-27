Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.89

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.89 and traded as high as $18.08. Points International shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 5,296 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Points International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Points International in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

The firm has a market cap of $268.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88.

Points International ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Points International Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Points International accounts for 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

