Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Poshmark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71. Poshmark has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.31.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 30.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Poshmark will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $63,305.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,875 shares of company stock worth $122,988.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,804 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 373,157 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,669 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 75,076 shares during the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 4th quarter worth about $16,549,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,845 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 46,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the period. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

