Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in March

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRDSY shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Prada to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

Get Prada alerts:

Prada stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. Prada has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.