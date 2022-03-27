PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) PT Raised to C$8.25

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 258.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$2.30 on Friday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$1.80 and a one year high of C$2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

