Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Up 465.5% in March

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a growth of 465.5% from the February 28th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of PFIE stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 189,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,870. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Profire Energy in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Dawson James lifted their target price on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Univest Sec raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Profire Energy by 26.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.