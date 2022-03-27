Progress Software (PRGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Progress Software to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $143.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. On average, analysts expect Progress Software to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $44.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.41. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,743,000 after purchasing an additional 30,599 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth about $997,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Progress Software by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,767 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

