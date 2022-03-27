ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Holdings Boosted by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBT. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 230.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 66.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 288.4% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBT opened at $21.65 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

