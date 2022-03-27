ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) Shares Sold by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF comprises 2.7% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIXM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,307,000 after purchasing an additional 299,794 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 787,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,460,000 after acquiring an additional 237,571 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,937,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 28,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $818,000.

NYSEARCA VIXM opened at $31.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

