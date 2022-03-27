Provident Financial’s (PFG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.40) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Monday, February 21st. increased their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 318 ($4.19) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 318 ($4.19) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 342.75 ($4.51).

Shares of LON PFG opened at GBX 314.40 ($4.14) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £797.82 million and a PE ratio of -7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 20.04, a current ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of GBX 205.20 ($2.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 383.80 ($5.05). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 305.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 333.99.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

