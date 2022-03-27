PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) & mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) Head to Head Analysis

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) and mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PTC and mCloud Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC 27.21% 17.89% 7.61% mCloud Technologies -133.63% -438.82% -45.79%

92.9% of PTC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of mCloud Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of PTC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PTC and mCloud Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC $1.81 billion 7.00 $476.92 million $4.20 25.55 mCloud Technologies $20.10 million 3.78 -$27.52 million ($1.73) -2.72

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than mCloud Technologies. mCloud Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PTC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PTC and mCloud Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC 0 2 6 0 2.75 mCloud Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

PTC presently has a consensus price target of $147.13, suggesting a potential upside of 37.09%. mCloud Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.38%. Given PTC’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PTC is more favorable than mCloud Technologies.

Summary

PTC beats mCloud Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PTC Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTC, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

mCloud Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied to maximize their performance.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada with offices worldwide, the mCloud family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare. With over 100 blue-chip customers and more than 63,000 assets connected in thousands of locations worldwide, mCloud is changing the way energy assets are managed.

