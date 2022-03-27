Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Short Interest Down 87.3% in March

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,000 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the February 28th total of 2,937,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 161.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OJSCY remained flat at $$3.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

Get Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil alerts:

About Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (Get Rating)

Rosneft Oil Co engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and gas. It also involves in refining, transportation, and sale of petroleum products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Distribution, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.