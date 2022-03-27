Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Short Interest Down 87.3% in March

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,000 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the February 28th total of 2,937,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 161.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OJSCY remained flat at $$3.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $9.10.
About Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OJSCY)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.